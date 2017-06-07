Health professional allowance announced for pharmacists

Staff Reporter

Health Professional Allowance has been announced for Pharmacists working in Primary & Secondary Health and Specialized Healthcare Department.

Pharmacists working in grade-17 would get Rs 15000 while Rs 10000 would be given to pharmacists of grade-18 and 19. A summary would be sent for approval to Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, for the purpose.

It was announced in a meeting attended by Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh. Salman Rafique. Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh. Imran Nazir, Secretary P&S Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr. Sajid Chauhan, Additional Secretary Drug Control Muhammad Sohail, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Salman Shahid and other concerned officers.

Kh. Salman Rafique said that 600 pharmacists working in Health Department would get benefit from this opportunity. He further said that Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif wanted health sector to flourish and he was very keen for the welfare of the stakeholders attached with this noble profession so that they could execute their responsibilities with professional dedication, hard working and honesty.

Minister Primary & Secondary Health Kh. Imran Nazir said that this meeting was called on the direction of Chief Minister to resolve the issue. Kh. Imran Nazir hoped that pharmacists, either working in the hospitals or in the field would leave no stone unturned in the way of providing quality medicines to the people of Punjab and use their professional capabilities to eradicate illegal business of substandard, unregistered and fake medicines from the province.