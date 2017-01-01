Health Ministry taking steps to control tobacco use

Staff Reporter

Ministry of National Health Services is taking a number of steps to control tobacco use in the country.

According to official sources, Tobacco Control Cell of the Ministry arranged four hundred awareness sessions in which twelve thousand persons of Law Enforcement Agencies and general public were trained and sensitized on the subject.

The sources said the Cell is taking demand and supply reduction measures and a number of other steps to control epidemic of tobacco use. Tobacco use is a single largest preventable cause of death in the world and Pakistan.