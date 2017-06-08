Health Minister asks deptts to continue anti-dengue drive

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that despite hot weather, existence of dengue larva is a matter of concern so all departments should continue their anti-dengue activities.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Dengue along with Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir at the committee room, Civil Secretariat, here on Wednesday.

He said that the dengue could erupt with full intensity after monsoon, if effective measures were not taken at this stage.

Additional DG Dengue Control Dr Farrukh Sultan informed the meeting that 29 confirmed dengue patients had so far been reported in the province during the five months of the current year. “Out of them, nine belong to Lahore, five from Gujranwala, four from Sheikhupura and one each from other districts,” he said.

Professor Faisal Masood advised that NS-I test should immediately be carried out of the suspected dengue patient for confirmation.

He said that if the patient comes late to the hospital then PCR or IGM test should be conducted for the confirmation of virus.

He said that room coolers, air-conditioners and shady places are the breeding grounds of the mosquito. He suggested that SoPs laid to check the mosquito should also be reconsidered.

Minister Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir directed the Chief Executive Officers of District Health Authorities to further accelerate the anti-dengue measures and performe their duties vigilantly. He said that as a result of effective indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance activities reporting of larva would eventually increased which is good sign for taking effective measures.

He also directed to resolve the salaries issues of daily wages employees of dengue programme.

The Minister said that he personally pursue the case and payments should be ensured before Eid.

The meeting also reviewed the chickenpox in different districts of the province, especially in Faisalabad. It was informed that due to awareness campaign and training of the doctors, now chickenpox cases are being reported at early stage and now serious patients were not coming to the hospital and intensity of the disease also reduced.

Professor Farid Zafar informed that training sessions have been conducted in the Allied Hospital Faisalabad for the clinicians of other teaching hospitals for case management of chickenpox patients.

Elected representatives, secretaries, additional secretaries and senior officers of all the concerned departments attended the meeting. Former VC KEMU Faisal Masood, In-charge Chief Minister’s Dengue Research Cell Waseem Akram, Medical Director Children Hospital Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Vice Chancellor Punjab Medical University Farid Zafar, Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Dr Faisal Zahoor were also present in the meeting, while the Deputy Commissioners and CEOs of District Health Authorities of other districts participated in the meeting through video link.