Health indicators improved in Punjab: Nazir

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary health Kh. Imran Nazir has said that all the health indicators in Punjab are significantly improving and the routine immunisation coverage, antenatal and postnatal healthcare have also been improved.

The Minister further said that revamping of 40 DHQ and THQ hospitals would be completed by September this year. Kh. Imran Nazir said that presently, high quality medicines are being provided in government sector hospitals which were previously used by the rich people.

He stated this while addressing the launching ceremony of Punjab Health Survey Phase-I, here Wednesday at a local hotel.

Chairman Planning & Development Department Jehanzeb Khan, Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Dr. Faisal Zahoor, member Health Dr. Shabana Haider, Director General Bureau of Statistics, representatives from DFID, TRF, Punjab Healthcare Commission, International Development Partners, Public Health Experts and senior officers of the concerned departments were attended the ceremony.

Kh. Imran Nazir revealed that one of the benefits of third party survey is that the such activities identify the gaps in the system and highlight the different aspects of improvements.

He said that 85 percent basic health units have got medical officers due to the success of central induction policy for post graduation introduced by the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department which has allocated 10 special number for serving in periphery.

The Minister further said that health sector development is the passion of Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif due to that the development budget of health department have doubled.

Chairman P&D Jehanzeb Khan, Special Secretary Health Dr. Faisal Zahoor and Dr. Shabana Haider also spoke on the occasion.

Dr. Shabana Haider informed that during Punjab Health Survey Phase-I data of 18480 houses was collected.