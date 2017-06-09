Health facilities in capital hospitals to be improved: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz said that medical facilities at Capital Hospital would be further improved and up-gradation of the hospital would be carried out in line with the modern standards. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views during a meeting, which was attended by Executive Director Capital Hospital and other senior officers of the Authority. The meeting reviewed 2nd week of May performance of the Capital Hospital. On this occasion Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz was apprised that CDA Hospital has treated 20,033 patients during the 2nd Week of May, 2017. This number includes both CDA employees as well as outdoor patients.

He was informed that 8,729 outdoor patients were provided treatment at CDA hospital during the 2nd Week of May in addition to the 223 in door ward admissions. Furthermore, 10,071 pathology laboratory examinations, 70 operation theater procedures, 456 general radiology and 59 imaging radiology, 98 provided physiotherapies, 257 ECGs / ECHO / ETT and 63 Dialysis of patients were also conducted during the 2nd Week of May, 2017.

Moreover, 07 babies were born at the Capital Hospital during the 2nd week of May. Similarly no patient expired at the Capital Hospital during this duration.