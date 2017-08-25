Health dept’s command, control system inaugurated

Salim Ahmed

On the invitation of Minister Health, Kh. Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary Punjab, Capt. (r) Zahid Saeed visited Primary & Secondary Health Department (P&SHD) at Birdwood Road.

The Chief Secretary inaugurated Command & Control System and Public Facilitation Centre. He spent more than 2 hours in the Department and took a detailed round of various wings of the department including Health Information Service Delivery Unit (HISDU), Central Record Room (CRR) and Digitilization of Human Resource Record (HRR), Command & Control System, Public Facilitation Centre, Modal Drug Testing Laboratory (MDTL), Central Record Room and newly built Public Toilet facility. Secretary P&SH Mr. Ali Jan Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary about all the new initiatives taken by the Department.

On this occasion, Mr. Zahid Saeed said that the Department is improving very fast under the leadership of Minister Health, Kh. Imran Nazir and Secretary Ali Jan Khan and so much new initiatives providing relief to common people.

The Chief Secretary observed that he will ask to other secretaries of the departments to visits P&SH Department to see new initiatives and take similar steps in their respective departments to facilitate common-man.

Special Secretary Health, Faisal Zahoor, Additional Secretaries and other senior officers were present on this occasion.