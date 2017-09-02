Health Dept cancels Eid holidays in wake of Dengue, Congo

Peshawar

The Health Department has cancelled health staffs holidays in the wake of Dengue and Congo at all hospitals. According to Health department sources, mosquitoes repellant spray and other measures to be continued on eve of Eid. In case of absence from duty, salary will be deducted and shall be transferred in remote areas, whereas strict departmental inquiry to be conducted against absent persons. Apart from that dengue response unit would perform its duties in Eid holidays.

According to sources, independent monitoring unit would monitor staffs’ attendance and to report dengue response unit. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared the outbreak of dengue in the province a public health emergency and asked the relevant departments to immediately take measures for the control and prevention of the mosquito-borne disease.

A notification issued by the office of the chief minister asked the departments concerned to procure the necessary items and medicines to control dengue outbreak and provide the immediate treatment to the affected people. Meanwhile, the health department issued a news release insisting 13 deaths by dengue had been reported in the province, mostly in Peshawar’s Tehkal locality, where the vector-borne problem broke out in early July. It added that all hospitals had established anti-dengue wards for men and women, where the suspected cases were screened and were given medication free of charge.—APP