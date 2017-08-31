Health department to remain alert during Eid holidays

Rawalpindi

The District Health Department has put field teams on high alert on possible breeding and spread of dengue, directing officials to continue in/outdoor dengue surveillance uring Eid holidays, said Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Dr Fayyaz Ahmed Butt here Wednesday.

The leaves of the employees have been cancelled for carrying out anti dengue activities.

The CEO said the staff has been advised to remain alert so that such cases could be dealt promptly. Pools of rainwater have exacerbated the risk of dengue in the city as water puddles are breeding ground for mosquito larva. Meanwhile District Health Officer Dr Amir said that in wake of dengue outbreak in Peshawar, health department has already declared Pashto speaking localities as high risk areas vulnerable for spread of dengue.

He said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where dengue larva has been found.—APP