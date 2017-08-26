Health Department inducts 5402 doctors for medical care services

Staff Reporter

Sindh health department has almost completed the process of inducting 5402 doctors in its medical care services and will soon be deputing them at facilities scattered across the province, said provincial health minister, Dr. Sikander Mandhero here on Friday.

Talking to a group of journalists, during his visit to the under construction 36 bed hospital in Taisar Town, Karachi – West, he said equal attention is being paid to improve laboratories and investigation facilities at the government run hospitals and varied categories of healthcare centres.