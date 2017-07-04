Health department confirms Naegleria induced death

Staff Reporter

Sindh health department has confirmed first Naegelria induced death of the year in Karachi claiming that concerned authorities have been approached to ensure proper treatment, with major focus on adequate chlorination, of the water supplied to the citizens.

Dr. Zafar Mehdi, provincial health department’s focal person talking to media here on Monday said Sohail Tabbasum, a resident of Gulberg died of the infection only recently.

Naegleria or the brain eating amoeba infection is caused due to amoebas found in untreated municipal water, untreated well water, untreated swimming pools and spas as well as in warm lakes and mud puddles etc.

Current showers and standing water on lanes and roads enhances the risk as the amoeba thrives in warm and polluted water, said senior medical practitioner Dr. Ahsan Samad. Dr. Zafar Mehdi, however, claimed that needed measures were being adopted for naegleria prevention and control and that all possible sources in local context were being made for health safety of the public.