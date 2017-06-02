Health Channel fined for airing indecent content

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has fined Rs 200,000 on ‘Health Channel’ for airing indecent content in its Urdu-dubbed drama serial titled “Mahrani” on March 19.

PEMRA has also directed the Health Channel to immediately stop airing entertainment content and adhere to the programming mix duly approved by the authority at the time of the award of license to the channel, a press release Thursday said.

PEMRA has further directed the channel to appoint an in-house monitoring committee and provide the details to PEMRA within 15 days. After receiving a number of complaints about the indecent content aired on Health Channel, PEMRA issued the channel a show- cause notice on March 24, asking the management to explain its position. The channel representative was also called for personal hearing.—APP

