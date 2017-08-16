Health camps set up to provide facilities at doorstep

Staff Reporter

To provide better health care facilities at the doorstep to the masses, District Health Authority has set up 15 health camps under the week long health drive being held from August 15 to 20, said Chief Executive Officer Dr Fayyaz Ahmed Butt here Tuesday.

Talking to media, Fayyaz said free of cost tests of Hepatitis B/C. HIV, Aids, Malaria and diabetics are being carried out at six Tehsil Headquarter hospitals, three rural health centers and six Basic Health Units.

He said the facility of ultra sound is also available at these camps while medical consultation ,examination ,vaccination and treatment is also being provided.

The CEO said teams have also be set up to monitor the camps daily as Punjab government is committed to provide best health care facilities to the residents at their doorstep.