Health Authorities direct Evacuee Dept to remain alert against dengue

Rawalpindi

The District Health Authority on Thursday directed Evacuee Department to remain alert during Ramzan. Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements ,District Health Officer Dr Amir Sheikh said surveillance and spray be continued in the Masjids of Municipal corporation area. He said it was responsibility of every citizen to play his role for controlling Dengue for protecting citizens from the fatal disease by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness and not to allow stagnant water in our surroundings. He warned that stern action would be taken against the staff deputed in the campaign, if found negligent in performance of their duties.—APP