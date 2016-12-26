HCTI, QFI plan to set up 100 libraries

Lahore

The Human Care Trust International (HCTI) and Qalam Foundation International (QFI) have planned to jointly work for setting up 100 libraries in Pakistan. The libraries will promote inter-religious harmony in the country, said Chairman QFI Allama Abdul Sattar Asim while addressing a Christmas ceremony organized by HCTI here on Monday.

He said that peace lovers should actively work to share happiness among the people of the country.

All Pakistanis are equally responsible to maintain harmony in their motherland irrespective of their creed, colour, religious belief and race, he said. He also presented parts of speeches of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah related to inter-religious relations and civil liberties in the country.

Allma Asim said that Islam guarantees everyone to practice his or her religion independently and same was the message of Quaid-e-Azam. He urged the people to share important occasions of each other and join hands with other countrymen to protect the society from extremism and to end all types of discriminations.

Hameeda Sardar, Sheraz Burq and Javed Jacob also spoke on the occasion. They all highlighted the importance of inter-religious harmony and pledged to devote their lives for this noble cause.—APP