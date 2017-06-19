HCSTSI for appointment of competent HESCO chief

Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI) has urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to appoint a competent official as Chief Executive of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) after retirement of the incumbent one. HSCTSI President Muhammad Ikram Ansari and other office bearers, in a statement, said the new chief should have experiences of working in Hyderabad so that he could deal with local issues efficiently. They said the new HESCO chief should engage the business community and industrialists in a way to sort out all the problems relating to over-billing, detection and power outages.—APP