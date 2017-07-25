HCCI reviews arrangements of ‘4th Industrial Carnival’

Hyderabad

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Goharullah hoped that fourth Industrial Carnival 2017- being organised from August 11 to September 9 at SITE area- would help promoting consumer products of local industry.

A grand culture show has also been planned on the night of August 13, 2017 on the eve of the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan, he informed the meeting held here to discuss arrangements of the carnival and added that the venue of SITE Hyderabad has been selected to avert the issue of traffic jam as large number of the visitors were expected to visit the carnival every day.

HCCI Office bearers as well as the members of the governing body and chairpersons of different sub-committees of the chamber were informed that prime objective of organising the industrial carnival was to promote the consumer products being manufactured at industries of Hyderabad including motorbikes, light and heavy vehicles.

For the purpose owners and representatives of national and international companies, chambers of commerce and industries of various cities of the country as well as eminent investors, industrialists and businessmen have been invited to visit the carnival, he told.

Besides, various events have also been planned to organize which included the food stalls, circus and musical concerts in order to provide entertain the visitors of the carnival.