HCCI decides to support UBG in election

Haripur

Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Saturday decided to unconditionally support United Business Group (UBG) in the upcoming FPCCI elections.

The HCCI remained divided for the last three years and voted for both, the UBG and Businessmen Panel (BMP) in the FPCCI elections.

A meeting of the traders and industrialists was held here with Group Leader of HCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh in the chair during which decision to this effect was taken said a press release.

The meeting was attended by President HCCI Sheik Ilyas, Presidents of all four groups of traders including Safdar Zaman Shah, Haji Fakhar-e-Alam, Malik Nazeer and Dr. Amjad.

The industrialists from Hattar Industrial Estate were represented by their leaders Malik Aashiq Awan, Tayyab Swati, Haji Attaur Rehman.

They said that we have decided to unconditionally support the UBG forever as Sailing on two boats will never serve their interests or resolve the problems.

The business leaders paid glowing tribute to Atif Ikram Sheikh for uniting the business community of Haripur. Speaking at the occasion, Atif Sheikh, who has also served as president HCCI, President ICCI and Central Chairman PVMA said that he has tried to united businessmen so that they have a strong voice.

We will support UBG unconditionally and we hope that they would help us resolved our outstanding issues, he added.—APP