HCBA holds protest against Indian agenda

Srinagar

IN occupied Kashmir, the President of High Court Bar Association, Mian Abdul Qayoom, and Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi have said that India wants to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir by settling non-Kashmiris in the territory.

The High Court Bar Association President addressing a demonstration held in the high court premises in Srinagar hailed the Kashmiris for showing resilience to defeat the nefarious designs of India and its puppets in the territory.

On the occasion, the protesters chanted slogans against the killing and maiming of innocent people during the past six months of uprising. Referring to the filing of petitions in different courts of India challenging special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Mian Abdul Qayoom said that conspiracies were being hatched by some groups to create doubts about the unique identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Aasiya Andrabi in her statement said that granting domicile certificates to the Hindu refugees in Jammu region was a serious issue and was aimed at changing the demographic composition of the territory.

The Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while releasing a report on human rights violations in occupied Kashmir expressed serious concern over the killings and other brutalities of Indian armed forces in the territory. The report said that Indian troops martyred over 115 people and injured 16,000 during the past six months. The report added that 1200 people, mostly youth, received pellet injuries in their eyes.—KMS