HCBA denounces hostile remarks of Indian army chief

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has strongly denounced the statement of Indian army chief, Bipin Rawat, in which he has stated that the people helping mujahideen will be dealt as anti-India and will face harsh action. The HCBA in a meeting of its Executive Committee members held in Srinagar Friday said when the entire populace of Kashmir is engaged in a war of freedom against the Indian occupation from 1947 and wants an end to the Indian brutalities in Kashmir, how can the Army Chief ask the same people to stay away from operation sites.

It was also stated that all the Kashmiris had only one aim and objective before them that India should vacate Kashmir and give the people of Kashmir a chance to decide their future in accordance with their wishes and aspirations which is also guaranteed to them by the United Nations Security Council resolutions to which India was also a signatory.

It was also stated that Indian Army Chief’s statement is a manifestation of the fact that it was not a few youth engaged in liberation struggle, but all the people of Kashmir wanted freedom from India and it was only because of the said reason that whenever anyone was arrested, detained or killed.—KMS