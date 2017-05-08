HCBA condemns arrest of 10-year-old boy

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has strongly condemned the arrest of a 10-year-old boy, Suhail Ahmad Dar from his house at Aripanthan, Beerwah by the police. The HCBA spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the boy since then had been held as a hostage and detained in police station, Magam. The police besides arresting the boy also beat his parents mercilessly and while enquiring about their son, Aadil, who was not present at the home, dragged Suhail out and took him away with them. This illegal and unlawful act by police is a flagrant violation of the human rights, he added.

The spokesman also condemned the use of brutal force against the students at Budgam, Sopore, and other places, who were peacefully protesting against the arrest and detention of school-going children, throughout the Valley and were demanding their immediate release.

He also condemned the thrashing of two journalists at Sopore in Baramulla district.—KMS