HBL PSL 2017 Trophy Launch on Feb 6

Ali Zafar to sing PSL anthem

Lahore

The PSL management announced here on Tuesday that the trophy launch for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 edition will be unveiled at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 6. Captains of the five participating teams, Chairman PSL, Najam Sethi, franchise owners and management would be present on the occasion.

Features of the HBL PSL Trophy manufactured by Swarovski. The ‘Spirit Trophy’ dazzles with the innovative Crystal Fine Rocks- a product made using over 50,000 double pointed crystals from Swarovski. Sitting on the pinnacle is the Shooting Star, a multi-faceted crystal sculpture made with precision cut technology.

From approval to final product, the trophy has taken a time of four months to make the final product.

The ‘Spirit Trophy’ celebrates the patriotism of a nation. Taking its inspiration from the brilliance of the universe- the trophy’s central core resembles the galaxy of stars with a shooting star rising above and a golden crescent behind it. Meanwhile, famous singer Ali Zafar’s booming anthem for HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Ab Khel Jamay Ga comes to life with an official music video, directed by Soheb Akhar.

This is the second time that Zafar has composed and sang the anthem for the league series, Gulf News reported.

The singer will share the stage with international music sensation Shaggy at the opening ceremony of HBL PSL early next month.

The video for Ab Khel Jamay Ga features Zafar alongside Pakistani cricket legends such as Misbahul Haq, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Ahmed Shahzad and Rameez Raja.

Zafar is gearing up for his lead role as Teefa in Ahsan Rahim’s romantic action comedy, Teefa in Trouble.

Meanwhile, Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has hinted that his international career is all but over and said he now just wants to turn freelance cricketer and enjoy playing in different leagues around the world.

“I have played all the cricket I wanted to and now I just want to focus and enjoy playing in the leagues,” Afridi told the reporters at a function in Karachi.

The flamboyant all-rounder has not been selected in the national team since he led Pakistan in their disappointing Asia Cup and World T20 campaigns last year after which he quit captaincy.

Although there has been lot of speculation on whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will give Afridi a chance to play a farewell match, the cricketer appears to have accepted that he might have played his final game for the country.

The all-rounder who is now busy with his foundation and charity work, however, backed wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmad to be made Pakistan captain in all three formats—APP