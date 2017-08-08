HBL, Daraz to jointly celebrate 70th Independence Day

Staff Reporter

Lahore

HBL and Daraz are jointly celebrating the 70th Independence Day that entails the blood, sweat, tears and dreams of millions of Pakistanis. As an institution, HBL is the largest bank of Pakistan, whereas Daraz is the digital powerhouse of the country, proud to have given e-commerce culture a home to call its own in Pakistan. Independence Day provides the two a two-fold opportunity to honor the traditions of the past and brace for the innovations of the future.

According to Daraz Managing Director Zain Suharwardy, “As a pioneering, youth-driven e-commerce company, we cannot sit hunched over the weight of what has been.

We’d much rather ask ‘What can be?’ ‘What can be?’ is a question Daraz asked itself when first pioneering e-commerce in Pakistan. The HBL Independence Day ShopFest goes out to these fans, spread as they are across the length and breadth of Pakistan.’’

Speaking on this occasion, Aamir Kureshi, Head Global Consumer Banking, HBL said, “HBL is proud to partner with Daraz.pk to offer our card customers additional value and a secured, convenient online shopping experience. While we are continuously exploring new ways of offering our customers a rewarding card experience, our partnership with Daraz is a step towards promoting e-commerce card usage in Pakistan”.

Join HBL and Daraz in the country’s 70th Independence Day Celebrations, as we continue to restlessly pursue the question: What is next? For, it is on the cutting edge of technology and digital culture and the power of connectivity to bring people together- that we find our purpose.

The HBL Independence ShopFest will bring discounts up to 70%, to celebrate 70 years of independence. Additional discounts will be available to all HBL credit and debit cardholders.

“Starting midnight on the 13th of August, a celebration of independence awaits. Prepare your wish lists, mark those calendars in green and download the Daraz app while you’re at it! It’s time to rekindle the flame.

A forward-looking, progressive Pakistan is not a place only in name: we’ll see you there,” Team Daraz.