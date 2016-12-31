Hazrat Shah Jamal Urs begins

Observer Report

The three-day 389th Urs of Hazrat Shah Jamal began in the city on Saturday.

Director General of Auqaf Punjab Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari inaugurated the Urs ceremonies including chadar-laying ceremony on the shrine.

Auqaf officials, Mashaikh and Uzaam and a large number of devotees participated in the ceremony. Mehfil-e-Sama will be held during the Urs days in which renowned ‘Qawwals’ would present mystic poetry.

Baba Shah Jamal lived in Ichra at the time of Mughal Emperor Akbar the Great. He fought against Akbar’s Din-i-Ilahi and brought the people back towards the actual spirit of Islam. The saint died in 1671 and was buried near Ichra.