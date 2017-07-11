Hazara uplift priority of PML-N govt: Murtaza

Abbottabad

Acting Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbassi on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is the only political party that whenever came into power ensured mega developmental projects in Hazara division. Addressing a public after inaugurating supply of Sui Gas Scheme at Daga Maira Havelian, he said that certain elements always hatched conspiracies against PML-N government wheneven it kicked off mega projects in the country adding that such people had been exposed and masses would reject them in upcoming general elections.

He expressed resolve of the government to finish all of its ongoing work within stipulated time. Deputy speaker said that the prime objective of the Dharna politics is to sabotage the mega projects in the country. Murtaza Javed Abbassi while criticizing the PTI chief Imran Khan said that he only raised the slogan of change but did not actually delivered in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, adding the masses of the province are suffering in their hands. He said billion tree Tsunami pgramme is also a huge question mark on performance of PTI government.—APP