Hazara division gets heavy snowfall

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Hill tops including Surban hill adjacent to Abbottabad together with remaining parts of Hazara Division received heavy snowfall second time this winter.

Reports received from surrounding areas of district Abbottabad says that at least 4 feet layer of snow has covered Nathiagali, Thandiani, Meera Jani, which was started last night and was continuing late at Wednesday evening.

The city area also received intermittent drizzling due to which severity of cold waves has confined suburbs at their respective homes for a daylong span of time.

The road and streets were completely full of rainy water while on various water logging areas road had observed muddy by not permitting to pedestrians to walk frequently on them.

Much cold wave engulfed various parts of Hazara Division excluding Haripur district of Hazara.The Abbottabad city was in severe grip of cold while the temperature was reported minus one. Moreover, the Surban Valley adjacent to Abbottabad city also received snowfall last night.

In addition, local met office forecast that cold wave will persist for coming two days, because the sky was completely covered with icy clouds revealed that more snowfall on the series of mountains, and rain on lower parts of the region will grip the whole region.