Haveli power plant starts functioning on trial basis

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inspected the 1230 megawatt gas power plant in Haveli Bahadar Shah area of Jhang in detail Monday. He visited areas of the plant including the control room and expressed his satisfaction over the speed of work. He also held meetings with engineers and workers .

While talking to them, Shehbaz said that they are doing national-service by working on a project of national importance and this role would always be remembered in the history. He said that this project is a milestone initiative for overcoming the darkness of load-shedding and added that 750 megawatt electricity generation would be started within a week which will be included in the national grid. This would help in further decreasing the load-shedding, he added. By the grace of Almighty Allah, electricity generation is going to start from today night from the Haveli Bahadar Shah plant on trial basis. The first turbine of this important project will start electricity production on trial basis, he added. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PML-N government’s efforts for overcoming the load-shedding have started bearing fruit.

While talking to the media-men, during his visit to Haveli Bahadar Shah Power Plant, the Chief Minister said that we have to fight both darkness as well as its supporters and vowed that we will succeed on both the fronts with the support of the people and by grace of Almighty Allah.