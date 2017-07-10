Haveli Bahadur Shah plant’s first unit producing 760-MW electricity: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Sunday said that Haveli Bahadur Shah gas-power plant’s first unit had started producing 760-MW electricity. Presiding over a meeting here, he said that the PML-N government had worked day and night for completion of the energy projects, which were proving helpful in ending load-shedding in the country. He said that federal and Punjab governments had worked as a team on the power projects. None of the projects in the history of Pakistan had been completed in such a short period of time, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif applauded General Electric and Chinese Companies authorities saying that they worked hard for completing thgose projects before time.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Technology Officer of General Electric Company Andrew John Lammas and members of his team.

They congratulated Shahbaz Sharif and federal government on completion of Bhikki and Haveli Bahadur Shah power plants in a record period of time.

Andrew Lammas said that the credit for completing the project with speed, quality and transparency went to the incumbent government and the Punjab chief minister provided great cooperation for completion of the plants.

All officials concerned attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has welcomed international football players in Lahore, the heart of Pakistan. He said that we highly regard our distinguished guests and whole heartedly

He said that arrival of world-renowned footballers, especially Royal Ronaldo from Brazil is an honour for us and it has shown a positive image of Pakistan to international community. Visiting Pakistan by international footballers after successful holding of PSL final in Lahore augurs well, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistanis are a peace-loving nation who have deep interest in sports and added that terrorists as well as anti-state elements cannot mar our identity and traditions. Pakistan being the land of peace and love has no place for terrorists and miscreants, he added.

He said that environment of peace in Pakistan is stable and gradually the activities of sports are being restored here. Visit of international footballers in Pakistan reflects that sports activities are being restored in the country and it is also an encouragement to attract young footballers of Pakistan.