Haunting Aylan image mirrors in Myanmar

Yangon

A heartbreaking picture purporting to show a dead Rohingya child from Myanmar has evoked memories of Syrian refugee Aylan Kurdi who was found washed up on a Turkish coast after drowning in the Mediterranean sea in 2015.

The new picture shows a 10-month-old boy lying dead in mud on the bank of river Naf on Bangladesh-Myanmar border, according to an international news website.

“The image was first posted on a web portal run by Rohingyas, Rohingya Vision …The boy drowned in river Naf on Myanmar territory as the boat carrying his family among 35 people sunk mid-river during their attempt to flee Myanmar from persecution of the government forces on the night of December 4,” the site reported. It is unclear what the boy’s full name is.—Agencies