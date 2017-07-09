Hats off to the US

The so-called world’s greatest human rights champion USA has been trapped by India. Instead of asking India to stop its persistent decades long human rights violations and brutalities and atrocities in the held Kashmir on the Kashmiris struggling for securing their right of of self-determination as per UN Security Council’s resolutions, USA President Donald Trump, with his eyes and ears closed, imposed sanctions on Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin ahead of his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington couple of days back without bothering to see the bitter ground realities in the region particularly in Indian occupied Kashmir.. Hats off to the USA.

Unarmed Kashmiris are struggling for their rights while large number of Indian occupying forces continue to resort to all sorts of brutalities and atrocities killing innocent men, women and children while the whole world looks on criminally silently.

There are many organizations like Hizbul Mujahideen in different parts of the world who are supporting the Kashmiris struggle . Pakistan itself has all along been extending political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for securing the right of self-determination in a peaceful manner.

In a strong-worded reaction to the joint statement issued on June 27after US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Nirendra Modi’s meeting in Washington DC , Pakistan Foreign Office has quite rightly and emphatically stated that any attempt to equate the peaceful indigenous Kashmiri struggle with terrorism and to designate individuals supporting the right to self-determination as terrorists is unacceptable.

Pakistan stands ready and committed to resolving all outstanding disoutes especially that of Jammu and Kashmir with India through peaceful means and in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions that underscore the importance of addressing the aspirations of the people of Kashmir. Needless to mention here that the meeting between the US President and the Indian Prime Minister has not helped in any manner to defuse the prevailing tension between India and Pakistan and make some contribution towards peace in the region.

The joint statement is yet another manifestation of Washington-Delhi-Kabul and Dhakka nexus which is working to destabilize Pakistan and isolate it in the comity of nations and failing to do so in the face of sustained and continued unity, determination and struggle of the people of Pakistan in ensuring their national solidarity, safeguarding territorial and ideological frontiers against all odds

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

