Hassan again grilled by JIT

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s younger son Hassan Nawaz on Thursday appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for second time, probing offshore properties of ruling Sharif family in line with Supreme Court’s Panamagate verdict.

Hassan reached the National Judicial Academy to record his statement before the investigation body where he was grilled pertaining to business documents for over five hours. He avoided media interaction following the grilling session and left after Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) workers raised slogans in favour of the PM and his family.

Strict security arrangements were adopted at the Federal Judicial Academy, the secretariat of the JIT. Hassan was accompanied by Special Secretary to PM Asif Kirmani.

The elder son Hussain Nawaz will make his fifth appearance today (Friday) before the JIT. Both the premier’s sons before served subpoena to turn up for further questioning into the Panama Papers allegations. In its hours-long grueling sessions, the JIT had earlier grilled Hussain Nawaz for four times while Hassan had been quizzed once with regard to the family’s London properties and the money trail behind them.

Hussain Nawaz had appeared before the JIT on May 28 for the first time at the Federal Judicial Academy and faced a barrage of questions for over two hours.

He made his second appearance on May 30 during which he was grilled for nearly six hours. For third time, Hussain Nawaz turned up before the investigating team on June 1 to establish the money trail behind the Sharif’s London properties. He made his fourth appearance on 3rd June. Whereas, the PM’s younger son, Hassan, was grilled once by the JIT for more than six hours on June 2.

Hussain Nawaz filed an application on Wednesday in the Supreme Court, requesting it to form a commission led by either a retired or serving judge to probe the leak of his photo.

The premier’s son contended that the leaked photograph was aimed at humiliating him which is sheer violation of his fundamental right to dignity guaranteed under the Article 14 of the Constitution. Hussain Nawaz’s photo, which appears to be a screen grab from the CCTV camera feed, had the date of May 28 when he had made his first appearance before the JIT.—NNI