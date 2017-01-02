Hashmi vs Imran spat

FORMER PTI President Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has again accused Party Chairman Imran Khan of relying on ‘judicial martial law’ during 2014 Islamabad sit-in. He also alleged that PTI’s Islamabad lockdown Plan for Nov 02 also fizzled out after ‘hidden hands’ withdrew their support and stayed neutral. Similar allegations were also levelled by Javed Hashmi during 2014 sit-in and at that time too, neither Imran Khan nor any other leader of the Party could effectively counter what Hashmi had narrated.

Now again, instead of responding to these allegations in a substantial manner, Imran Khan has described Hashmi as mentally retarded, prompting a suggestion from Hashmi for dupe test of both of them. Claims of Javed Hashmi got acceptability because there was general impression that PTI was using foul tactics in its bids to grab power. First, it relied heavily on allegations of mass rigging in 2013 general election but the Judicial Commission rejected these accusations. Instead of learning a lesson and allowing the system to work as per mandate of the people, PTI has been solely relying on politics of leg-pulling. Now PTI is using another allegation of corruption under the garb of Panama Papers to carry forward its mission, when the Supreme Court is already seized with the issue. This is despite the fact that PTI is ill-prepared for general election as it has no worth-while achievement to its credit. Elections 2018 would definitely be decided on the basis of performance of different parties in provinces and the Federation and therefore, instead of wasting time on ill-conceived notions PTI should focus on delivering in KP.

