Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir to feature in World XI squad

Lahore

With just a few weeks to go until the ICC World XI team comes to Pakistan for a three-match T20 series, the Pakistan Cricket Board has made positive progress in talks with foreign cricketers for the tour.

According to PCB sources, South Africa’s star batsman Hashim Amla and spin king Imran Tahir will be included in the World XI squad, which is expected to tour Pakistan between September 10-15.

Former Zimbabwe captain and England coach Andy Flower is playing a key role in putting together the World XI team and has made progress in talks with Amla and Pakistan-born Tahir, the sources said.

A list of 13 players featuring in the World XI squad will be announced in the next few days, the sources added.

The World XI tour was originally scheduled for late September, but the Punjab government reportedly advised the PCB to push back the tour dates before the NA-120 by-election on September 17.

A security report on the proposed tour will be delivered soon by the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA), which will go a long way in persuading players whether it is safe to tour.

The government of Punjab has advised the Pakistan Cricket Board to reschedule the itinerary of the proposed World XI tour to Pakistan.

A source said that the PCB, in series of meetings, have been advised by the provincial government to reschedule the matches due to by-election of NA-120 on September 17.

“The government has told us to either hold matches before 15th September or go for it after 17th,” said a source privy to matter.

“We can’t manage it after 17th as team has to fly to UAE on 21st for series against Sri Lanka, so we will have to arrange it before 15th” the source added.

According to the tentative dates, the World XI was scheduled to play three T20Is in Lahore on 12th, 15th and 17th of September.

However, after advice from the government, the PCB is now in discussion with the ICC to finalise new dates.

“We are working on it and hopefully we will be able to arrange new dates soon,” the source said.

Reports of various security consultants were also tabled during the meetings between PCB officials and Punjab government. The PCB has received assurance from the government that all their recommendations will be implemented in security plans.

“The final report is with CM Shahbaz Sharif for the approval,” the source added.—Agencies