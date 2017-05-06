Hascol sponsors VCCCP Vintage car show

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Hascol Petroleum Limited has sponsored the VCCCP 14th Annual Vintage Car Show at Frere Hall, gardens Karachi. Hascol has a close association with this heritage.

Sponsoring the Vintage car show for the past few years, Hascol has become a name synonymous to the yearly event. Scores of families, youth and auto enthusiasts crowded in the gardens of Frere Hall for the much awaited annual display of some of the most fascinating historic cars here.

The Vintage and Classic Cars Club of Pakistan hosted its biggest auto show with the idea of invigorating past remembrances and showcasing the classic masterpiece auto cars of the past.

Family entertainment occasions like the car show support recover Karachi’s lost splendour and promote Pakistan’s image, that’s why Hascol participated as the major sponsor of this great lifestyle event and many classical vehicles from the past were featured in the show.