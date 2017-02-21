Hascol lube oil blending plant unveiled

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rainer Schmiedchen, Honourable Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, unveiled the plaque of the stone laying of the Hascol Lube Oil Blending Plant in a corporate ceremony held at the Movenpick Hotel on the 20th of February, 2017. Mumtaz Hasan Khan, Chairman Hascol, Saleem Butt, Executive Director Hascol , Mr Yasin Rizvi, COO Lubricants, Didier Vidal, MD FOMEL , Mr Shakil Iqbal Khan, Deputy MD, FOMEL and the HPL Management Team graced the event with their presence along with dignitaries from the Oil & Gas & Banking Sector.

Hascol has a strategic License agreement with FUCHS Oil Middle East Limited (FOMEL), an affiliate of FUCHS Petrolub SE-Germany, to represent the FUCHS brand in Pakistan.