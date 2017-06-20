Hasan jumps to No. 7, Fakhar breaks into top 100 in ICC rankings

London

Pakistan’s historic win over India in Champions Trophy finale has not only lifted the team to number six position but also boosted the rankings of the young match-winning heroes.

Bowling superstar Hasan Ali, who took home the Golden Ball award for the most wickets (13) in the tournament, has catapulted to number seven spot in the latest ICC ODI bowlers rankings.

The 23-year-old pacer, who was also named Player of the Tournament, jumped 12 positions to reach the seventh spot.

Batting sensation Fakhar Zaman, who thrashed Indian bowling with his quickfire hundred in the finale, has broken into the Top 100 batsmen for the first time after just four ODIs to his name.

Fakhar’s Player of the Match effort of 114 in the final and 57 in the semifinal helped him gain 58 positions to reach 97th rank.

Mohammad Amir, whose pace and swing overpowered Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan and broke the back of Indian batting, has climbed 16 slots to reach 21st place, while Junaid Khan has moved up nine places to 47th position.

Babar Azam has reached a career-best fifth position after moving up three positions with scores of 46 in the final and 30 not out in the semifinal. Mohammad Hafeez has gained two slots to reach 20th rank while opener Azhar Ali has moved up 11 slots to 31st position.—Agencies