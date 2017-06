Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali fulfilled his father’s wishes when he dismissed English skipper Eoin Morgan in Pakistan’s semi-final match against England in Cardiff on Wednesday. “The wicket of captain Eoin Morgan is necessary and God willing my son will take it,” Hasan Ali’s father told a news channel. He did not disappoint as Hasan Ali who has been impressive for Pakistan throughout the tournament picked up the wicket of Eoin Morgan who was caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed for 33 runs.

