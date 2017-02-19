Hasan, Fahim win KUJ elections

Staff Reporter

Hasan Mansoor and Fahim Siddiqui have been elected as President and General Secretary respectively in the annual elections of the Karachi Union of Journalists (Burna) for the year 2017.

According to results, The Progressive panel’s Presidential candidate Hasan Mansoor received 278 votes and won the election against The Panel’s Khurshid Abbasi who got 212 votes.

Progressive Panel’s Fahim Siddiqui for General Secretary’s post bagged 248 votes and returned successful, while his rival candidate from The Panel Ashraf Khan received 233 votes.

The polling was held at the Karachi Press Club from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. on Saturday.