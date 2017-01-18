Hartley faces fitness test

London

England captain Dylan Hartley will undergo a ‘trial match’ on Wednesday in a bid to find out whether he can lead the reigning Grand Slam champions into next month’s Six Nations.

The Northampton hooker is currently serving a six-week ban for striking.

England coach Eddie Jones has made it clear he does not want the New Zealand-born front row playing in the Anglo-Welsh Cup when Hartley’s suspension expires and that means his skipper won’t have played since December 9 when France arrive at Twickenham on February 4 for a Six Nations opener. —AFP