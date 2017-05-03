Hard work key to success

Rida Nisar

Islamabad

Since our childhood, we have been hearing the sentence, “Hard work is the key to success.” Success will be at the feet of someone who works hard. These are some of the many motivational words we hear from our elders and teachers that we can achieve anything in this world, if we work hard. However, very few of us have ever questioned that what exactly success is. Success can be called a realization of an aim or goal, and to make that goal come true, hard work is essential. Hard work can polish our skills, maximize our potential to strive forward, and achieve something which can bring some meaning in our life.

However, many people have objections with the idea of hard work being solely the key to success. Many people believe that if hard work is the only way towards the path of success, then why is a labourer so poor. Indeed, no one works harder than the labourer, and yet a labourer belongs to one of the underprivileged classes of our society and the world. People must remember that while hard work can lead us to success, there are many other factors involved in the process which go hand-in-hand with hard work. These factors are one’s talent, determination, courage and a positive attitude towards one’s work. If any one of the above-mentioned elements is missing, one cannot succeed.

People work hard for their ambitions, but they live under a false perseption that they will be successful in a very short period. When they keep working and don’t find success so easily, they often lose hope and determination to continue their task, and reach their destination. Failure is a very important aspect of life, and only those who have failed in achieving their goals can understand and appreciate the true flavours of success. Confidence in one’s strength and ability and the courage to overcome one’s weakness can also lead to success very much like hard work can. It is the ability to keep on going with hard work and determination, despite failing, which leads to success.