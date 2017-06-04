Hard work, determination needed for promotion of education: Shahbaz

DFID to continue cooperation with Punjab government

Salim Ahmed

The Chief of DFID Ms. Joanna Reid called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Saturday and discussed ongoing programs in education, health, skill development and other sectors.

She congratulated the Chief Minister for presenting excellent budget. Ms. Joanna Reid said that Punjab government has made praiseworthy measures in the fields of education, health and provision of training to youth. She said that Punjab has made remarkable progress in education, health and skill development sectors. She said that DFID will continue cooperation with Punjab government in future in various fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab values support of DFID in education, health, skill development and other sectors. He said that collaboration between DFID and Punjab will further expand in coming days. He said that fruits of real development in Punjab are reaching the public. He said immense work is being done in education, health and skill development and huge amount has been allocated in these sectors in the budget of next financial year.

Moreover, chairing a meeting Shehbaz Sharif, reviewed progress on Punjab Schools Reforms Roadmap.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab government has earmarked funds for education sector in the coming financial year and an overall Rs.345 billion have been allocated for education sector which is Rs.33 billion more than the amount earmarked in the outgoing financial year. He said hard work and determination are drastically needed for the promotion of education and excellent progress has been made during the last three months to achieve goals of the roadmap for which the whole team deserves appreciation. He said that Punjab government has outsourced 4300 schools showing poor performance due to which the number of students in these schools has increased. The Chief Minister said he believes that the outsourcing has produced good results and a plan has been made to outsource 10,000 more schools. He said exceptional hard work is needed to achieve the target of enrolment ratio in 2018.

He said that scholarships for girl students under Zaivare Taleem Program have been increased in 16 less developed districts and four lakh 62 thousand girl students are benefitting from this program. For upcoming financial year, an amount of six billion 50 crore rupees has been earmarked for this purpose, he added. He said thousands of additional classrooms are being constructed under Khadam-e-Punjab School Program and for this program, an amount of Rs. 6.5 billion has been earmarked and 36000 additional rooms in primary schools will be constructed throughout the province which will increase enrolment. He said that repair of dilapidated buildings will be completed by June 2017. He said under voucher scheme of Punjab Education Foundation, 25 lakh students have been enrolled and three lakh more students will be enrolled in 2018 under this scheme. This step will change education scenario in the province, he added.

The Chief Minister directed concerned authorities to fill all vacant posts in Schools Education Department. He said that the scope of hotline, established by Punjab Information Technology Board, to get feedback of parents will be expanded to 36 districts.