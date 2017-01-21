Harassment of Mufti Nasir by Indian forces

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Millat (MIM), Jammu and Kashmir, has denounced the atrocious attitude of Indian Army personnel from Kangan area against Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, son of Mufti Azam of the territory, and terming it a grave human rights violation besides an open interference in the religious matters.

The MIM Secretary General, Advocate Zahid Ali, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The harassment campaign by the army personnel from Kangan area against Mufti Nasir is a deliberate attempt to stop him from divulging the truth about the human rights situation in Kashmir particularly the Valley where human rights are violated blatantly and the common masses are terrorized for seeking right to self-determination.—Agencies