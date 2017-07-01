Happy days!

Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for lifting the spirits of the entire nation. This memorable victory in the Champions Trophy will be remembered for a long long time. The team entered the tournament under pressure. The first defeat against India shattered the already frail confidence. The Indian team celebrated its victory while the Pakistan cricket team looked broken and lost. However, the team picked itself up from the ashes, put in hard work and came together well to make its way to the semi-finals. Along the way, it defeated South Africa, which ranks number one in ICC rankings. Then it defeated Sri-Lankans and thrashed England to qualify for the final.

On June 18, India and Pakistan fought for the cup. The Indian team was full of energy, skill, and pride. Many retired Indian cricketers and famous celebrities made fun of the Pakistan team while predicting a sure win for themselves in the final. Who knew that their pride and arrogance will be so short lived. Pakistan outclassed India in all departments. The team showed no pressure at all. Congratulations Team Pakistan on this historic win.

HUDAIBA FATIMA

Karachi

