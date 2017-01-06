Hapless decisions at PU cause anguish

WITHIN a few days of change of command at the Punjab University – the oldest and premier university of the country – things are happening causing a great deal of anguish and concern both to the students at large and majority of teachers, due to a flurry of hapless decisions.

The new Provisional Vice Chancellor, lost little time in issuing orders which created a lot of stir within the campus apart from issuing a notification for abrupt repatriation of Additional Registrar Dr. Kamran Abid, to post him in the Department of Electrical Engineering.

But the most glaring notification pertained to withdrawal of action earlier taken against students involved in a serious incident of violence in the Campus.

PU Registrar, Prof Dr. Liaqat Ali, directed Chairman Hall of Council, who looks after affairs of the Hostels, Wardens, Superintendent, to consider the earlier notification of action against students involved in crimes, lawlessness and wanted by Lahore Police to be withdrawn. This action raised a lot of eyebrows within the PU Campus, Lahore Police and city of Lahore.

It may be recalled that a number of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) activists had recently clashed with the University guards, seriously injuring over a dozen people, and causing extensive damage to property and injuries to many in and around the campus.

SHO, Muslim Town, had registered a case against the concerned over 40 students and urged PU Administration to hand over the culprits to Police, involved in serious crimes, expel them from University and Hostels.

These included, Osama Naseer,Umaid Ashraf, Ahmad Raza, Abdul Aziz, Behram Saleem, Abdul Samad, Tanzeel-ur-Rehman, Umer Khalid, Osama Ijaz, Zahid Hussain, Sadaqat Ali, Rao Zeeshan, Abdul Majid, Abdul Karim, Moaz Akram, Waqas, Tariq Aziz and Zeeshan.

The latest development caught both the Police and Administration in a fix wondering what to do with a serious law and order situation, which has been recurring time and again in and around Punjab University Campus.

This withdrawal of earlier notification by the new PU VC, created a sense of dear and feeling of distrust among the vast majority of students and teaching staff.

On top of these abrupt orders the remarks about the standing of Punjab University and its repute in a public statement made in a function is making people wonder what precisely was the agenda of new PU VC?

