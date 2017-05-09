Haniyeh’s election augurs well for Hamas

Ramalla

The election of Ismail Haniyeh as a new chief of Hamas’s political bureau ushers in a new era for the Palestinian resistance group, analysts believe.

Haniyeh, a former prime minister, was selected as the group’s leader in a vote held Saturday in both the Gaza Strip and Qatar simultaneously via video conference.

He will replace Khaled Meshaal, who has been Hamas leader since 1996.

His election came days after Hamas unveiled a revised charter that dropped its pledge for Israel’s destruction and accepted a Palestinian state along the borders set before Israel occupied the West Bank and Gaza during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

"Haniyeh is a charismatic figure and is popular at home and abroad," Mukhemar Abu Saada, a professor of political sciences at Gaza-based Al-Azhar University said.