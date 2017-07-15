Handwara rally against forces’ highhandedness

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people including women and children carried out a huge protest march against the reign of terror unleashed by Indian army on Eid day. The rally was led by independent member of so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed to condemn ransacking of houses, beating up of inmates and cricket-playing youth by Indian troops and police personnel in Handwara on the day of Eid.

“In a dastardly incident, Army men of the 6 RR alongwith SOG cops pounced on the secluded hamlet Sarmarag on Eid afternoon, beat up the passersby, ransacked homes and thrashed inmates. They rammed into the village playground where youth of Sarmarag and adjoining villages were playing cricket. They were beaten ruthlessly and their cell phones were snatched,” Rasheed said in a statement.

The forces’ action led locals to take out a huge protest demonstration agonist the highhandedness of the Army and police. Addressing the protesters amid anti-army and pro-resistance slogans, Rasheed warned India of dire consequences against such practices.—KMS