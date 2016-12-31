Handwara hamlet gutted, 19 families shelterless

Handwara

At least 19 families have gone homeless after a massive fire engulfed the complete locality of Tandu mohalla in Wadder payeen of Handwara in Kupwara district.

Around 32 structures were gutted in this devastating inferno that broke out at around 9 pm on Friday. Within no time the fire spread to other houses and was uncontrollable, said Gulam Ahmed Mir whose 2-storey building was completely destroyed in the mishap.

The cause of the fire was unknown. “We are not sure how did the mishap occur. There was no electricity so we can’t say it was due to short circuit”, said Ali Mohammed Mir sarpanch of the area.

There was no loss of human life in the incident. Some cattle were charred to death.

Eyewitnesses said that locals from nearby areas reached to the spot and started the rescue operation, carrying water in buckets and other utensils to douse the rising flames.

We do not have any fire service facility even till Zachaldara.—KR