Hand-made vermicelli in high demand

Staff Reporter

Hand-made vermicelli ‘seviyan’ continues to be in high demand as people prefer to use it as an ingredient in the mouth watering ‘sheer khurma’, served specially on the Eid day.

The machine made vermicelli was not used as it forms into a pulp when mixed with milk while the handmade floats in the sheer khurma and tastes good,” Farwa Hassan a house wife said while buying “seviyan” at a local shop in Aabpara Market.

One kg of hand-made vermicelli costs between Rs. 120 to Rs. 150 per kg, which is three times more than machine made variety,Ahmed Ali, an old trader in G-9 Markaz said.

Traders pay us in advance months before the holy month of Ramazan to vermicelli makers, as requirements are high and workforce is limited, the activity is carried out throughout the year by a few families. Hasan Ali a young vermicelli maker of Ganj Mandi said.

Making of vermicelli ‘seviyan’ is a difficult task only a few families were involved in its preparation, “many join them, as the month of Ramazan approaches” he added

Explaining the art of vermicelli production, Ikramullah an old Vermicelli maker in Gawal-Mandi Rawalpindi said that many people make vermicelli with maida flour, but he uses a mixture of maida flour and semolina, known locally as suji. “The suji makes vermicelli crispy,”.