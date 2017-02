City Reporter

A woman sustained injuries in a hand grenade attack in Lyari area here on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, some unidentified armed men hurled a hand grenade in Afshani Galee area of Lyari district. The attackers managed to flee from the scene.

Police and others law enforcement agency cordoned off the area and started search operation.

Inspector General Police Sindh A D Khawaja has taken notice of the attack and has called for a detailed enquiry report from DIG South, Karachi.