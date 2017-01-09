Hamza wins Asghar Khan National Amateur Golf C’ship

Sports Reporter

Peshawar

Young Hamza Khattak clinched the trophy of the prestigious 2nd Asghar Khan National Amateur Golf Championship with his Net score 11 under par 205 over 54 holes played here at PAF Golf Course on Sunday.

Hamza, a third-year student of Peshawar Medical College (PMC) Hamza Khattak added his Net score four under 68 to his overnight three 69 and four under par 68 by making an aggregated total of 11 under 205.

Nine handicappers Hamza made four singles bogies and three birdies. “I hit all regulations which made my task easy as far as going for birdie-put,” Hamza told APP in a post round talks.

Promising golfer Bilal Bali of Mardan with his Net score two under 214 and Maj Jamshed got third position with the same score 214 respectively.

Bilal Bali, a 10 handicapper, 72 Net in the first round, 73 on the second and 69, three under, on the third day to make a 214, one under over 54 holes.

Maj Jamshed, an eight handicapper, added three under 73 to his overnight par 72 and 69 to reach to two under 214, taking third position on the same score.

In the gross Zubair Hussain of Pakistan Air Force took first position with his gross score 225, nine over par with four over par each on the second and third day 76 and one over par 73 on the last day, former Pakistan team skipper, who was struggling on fifth at the second day, staged a strong comeback with his superb two under 70.

Tariq carded 74, two over par on the first day, a bad 82 on the second day and two under 70 on the third day to make an aggregated total of 10 over par 226. Malik Pervez with his gross score 232 took third position with 76, 76 and 75 in three-day rounds.

It was a difficult round today but my putting was perfect and that is why I got the lead of seven strokes,” Hamza told media men soon after completing his second day round. “The responses of the green was bit faster due to sunny weather while the drives also got pace making task for the golfer more difficult,” Hamza added. I did my level best to keep up my lead till the last round and after seven strokes lead on the second day and made it 11 strokes lead.

In the 13-18 Handicap Sqn Ldr Tufail took first position in Net, followed by Arbab Haroon and Talal Hussain Niazi and in the gross Dr. Sami Haroon got first position, followed by Ehsan Elahi and Brig. M. Ghulam Hassan Joya.

In the boys Under-14 Net Raza Ullah got first position, followed by Muhammad Dharmal and Shazil and in the gross Shahriyar got first position, followed by Adnan Bukhari and Muhammad Zoyan. In the Senior Amateur Net Major Shoaib Ud Din got first position, followed by Dr. Nadeem Khawar and Wing Commander I. N Khokar and in the gross international golfer Col. Saud Khan got first position, followed by Abdul Haq and Sqn Ldr Idrees Khalid.

In the Veteran Younis Marwat got first position, followed by Col (Retd) Saif Ullah Khan and Brig Ashraf Afridi. In the Boys U-17 Faiz got first position in the Net, followed by Abdullah and Sanan and in the gross Abdullah Sultan got first position, followed by Sharik Farooq and Muhammad Bin Qasim.

In the Ladies international golfer Tahira Nazeer got first position in the Net, followed by Hamna Amjad and in the gross Dr. Farida Naseer took first position, followed by Mrs. Col Tariq.

At the end, the chief guest Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, gave away prizes to the winners and runners-up. A total of 150 golfers from all across the country took part in the prestigious Championship named after legendary Air Marshal Asghar Khan, who rendered great services for the establishment of Pakistan Air Force.