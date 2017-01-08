Hamza takes seven strokes lead

Asghar Khan National Golf C’ship

Peshawar

Young Hamza Khattak came from behind by taking 7 strokes lead against his fellow golfers after carding seven under 137 Net over 36 holes in the ongoing 5th Asghar Khan National Amateur Golf Championship being played here at PAF Golf Course on Saturday.

As the Championship trophy will be awarded on Net, third-year student of Peshawar Medical College (PMC) Hamza Khattak added his Net score four under 68 to his overnight three 69 made seven under par 137 over 36 holes.

Hamza made four bogies and two birdies. Maj Jamshed, an eight handicapper, added three under 69 to his overnight par 72 to reach to three under 141 at second and another young golfer Asfandiyar, who was also remained as national champion struggling with his Net score one under 143. Asfandiyar made six bogies including a double bogy at hole no 11 par 3 and two birdies at hole no, 1 and 17.

It was a difficult round today but my putting was perfect and that is why I got the lead of seven strokes,” Hamza told media men soon after completing his second day round.

The responses of the green was bit faster due to morning sunny weather while the drives also got pace making task for the golfer more difficult,” Hamza added. “I will certainly try my level best to keep up my lead till the last round,” Hamza said.

The course is in perfect condition with sun come up right in the morning but due to heavy fog, the round was almost started 30-minute late from the schedule time, Asfandiyar said. The greens were little harder as the ball take pace soon after landing, giving a distance as far as the putting are concerned, he added.

In the gross Zubair Hussain of Islamabad with his gross score eight under par 152 over 36-holes. Zubair added 76, four over par to his overnight 76 by hitting three birdies and four bogies including a double bogy on hole no 2 par-4.

Malik Pervaiz also carded 152 with 76 on the first day and 76 on the second day rounds, hitting three birdies and missed a stroke on hole no 4, 8, 10, 13 and 15. Inayat Ullah Yousafzai and Tariq Mehmood shared the third place with their gross score 12 over par 156 (77+79). He score four birdies and two double bogies at hole no. 7 par 3 and hole no 18 par-4.

Former skipper of the national team Tariq Mehmood was the leader on the opening day and was slipped to fourth position with bad score 82 including two double bogies and missed a stroke at 3, 4, 11, 14 and 17.

My putting was not good right from the start and so as the bad score till the finish,” Tariq Mehmood said. There were good responses of the greens, little faster as well but on many occasions I missed judge which resulted of missing some sure birdie-put. The final and prize distribution ceremony will be held on Sunday at 3.30 p.m.—APP